STONINGTON — Carly Constantine scored a goal and assisted on another as the Stonington High girls soccer team handed Chariho its first loss of the season, 3-0, to claim the Piver Cup tournament championship Saturday.
Stonington (3-0) led 1-0 at the half and added two more goals in the second half.
Freshmen Maya Terwilliger and Iliana Rashleigh each scored a goal for the Bears.
"It was a great game, back and forth. It was definitely the best opponent we've played so far," Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said. "We did a great job of counterattacking. They were athletic and fast and challenged our possession."
Carleigh O'Keefe had a good game in midfield for the Bears, Solomon said, and Stonington backs Ivy Goodman, Corrine Steeno, Helena Hoinsky, Annelise McGee and Sophia Regan played well in front of goalie Kelsea Anderson, who also played well.
Stonington has not allowed a goal this season.
Chariho dropped to 4-1 and next hosts East Providence on Monday at 6 p.m.
Stonington travels to East Lyme on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
