WESTERLY — Chariho High's girls soccer team is blessed with skilled players throughout the field.
The Chargers possess a good first touch, they have the foot skills to get around their opponents and they play quality balls to their teammates.
That was more than evident in a 6-0 Division II-South win against Westerly High on Saturday night at an empty Augeri Field.
A smattering of junior varsity players watched from the stands after Gov. Gina Raimondo on Friday ordered a two-week moratorium on fans at sporting events.
It didn't seem to matter to the Chargers, who moved to 4-1-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the league.
Their superior skill was a big reason for the lopsided victory.
"Our skill helps especially against teams like this that are really fast and look to play more direct," senior midfielder Eva Simmons said. "If we are able to play simple and use our skill, it really helps in building and we end up spreading them out. And we have a lot of space to take shots and that's where we get a lot of our goals."
Simmons' goal from about 19 yards out to the left post gave the Chargers a 1-0 lead 10 minutes into the game.
About 10 minutes later, Brooke Kanaczet knocked home a ball from a few yards away after an Emily Feisthamel corner kick.
Less than a minute after that, Spencer Shiels converted from a close range. Simmons carried the ball before playing it to her right for the Shiels' goal that put the Chargers ahead 3-0.
"Our skill level is everywhere so people can play more than their primary position," Feisthamel said. "I normally play outside mid, but I was in the center this game and I think that worked really well. We were moving the ball and we controlled the middle this game.
"In the middle, we were just distributing really well and winning the 50-50 balls. I think our mentality in this game showed in the score."
With about five minutes left in the half, Bella Pezzullo chipped a ball to just inside the 18-yard box in the center of the field. Feisthamel headed it to her right, and Shiels finished for her second goal of the half and 10th of the season.
In the first half, Chariho had 10 shots, seven on goal. Westerly had two shots, none on goal.
"Coming into this game, we didn't have many games last week," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "We've struggled with keeping our practices at a high, intense level. We wanted to get back to that level. We have a couple of tough games coming up with Prout and East Greenwich.
"Our goals today were communication, possession and looking for attacking combinations."
Neither team produced a shot for nearly 20 minutes of the second half before the Chargers added two goals from long distance in the final 10 minutes.
One came off the foot of Tori Babineau from about 22 yards away with 9:21 let. Emily Hughes scored from 20 yards out with an assist from Shiels with 3:53 remaining.
For the game, Chariho finished with 15 shots, 11 on goal. Westerly did not have a shot in the second half and just two for the game.
Westerly (2-7, 0-5) dressed just 14 players for the game and have lost several starters to season-ending injuries.
"Just a tough game and a bad night," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said.
Westerly next hosts Rogers on Monday at 6 p.m. Chariho hosts Prout on Thursday at 6 p.m.
