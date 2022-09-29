PROVIDENCE — Sam Sacco scored two goals and Danica Jarrett contributed two assists as Westerly High shut out winless Classical, 4-0, in a Division III girls soccer game on Thursday.
Westerly led 2-0 at the half. Both of Jarrett's assists came on corner kicks. Vittoria Illiano and Ocean Lombard also scored for the Bulldogs.
"We played a much better game than we did at Narragansett. We can out strong and had good play from out midfield," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said. "Gia Keegan and Nora Zerbarini helped us keep our shape and communicated very well. They helped us get back and really distributed the ball well. The midfield played well tonight."
Westerly (4-3, 4-1 Division III) outshot Classical (0-5 0-5), 10-1.
Westerly next hosts St. Raphael Academy on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
