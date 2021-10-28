NORTH STONINGTON — Katelyn Melinosky scored with 17 seconds remaining in double overtime to lift Wheeler High past Tourtellotte, 1-0, in an ECC Division IV girls soccer game on Thursday.
Keelan Groves was credited with the assist on the winning score. Wheeler goalie Addie Hauptmann was credit with 23 saves.
"It was a hard-fought battle by both teams," Wheeler coach Kellie Palmer said in an email.
Tourtellotte dropped to 4-9-1, 0-6 ECC Division IV with the loss. Wheeler (6-7, 2-4) next hosts Windham on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.