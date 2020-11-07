EAST GREENWICH — East Greenwich limited Chariho High to two shots and shut out the Chargers, 3-0, in a Division II-South girls soccer game Saturday night.
East Greenwich, a Division I school, is playing in D-II this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Avengers are 6-3, 4-0 D-II South. EG led 2-0 at the half.
Chariho dropped to 4-2-2, 2-1-2. The Chargers are off until Friday when they host East Greenwich at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
