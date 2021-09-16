CRANSTON — Brianna Denecour scored three goals and assisted on two others as the Chariho High girls soccer team defeated Cranston East, 9-1, in a Division II game Thursday.
Chariho moved to 4-0, 3-0 Division II with the lopsided victory. Cranston East dropped to 0-4, 0-4.
Tessa Azzinaro contributed two goals and an assist. Riley Matarese scored twice. Ryann Denecour finished with a goal and two assists. The freshman leads the team in points with 19.
Ella Dachowski had a goal and an assist.
Chariho led 5-0 at the half.
Chariho next plays at Stonington in the Josh Piver Cup tournament finals on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
