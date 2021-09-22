PROVIDENCE — Ryann Denecour scored three goals, Bella Pezzullo had two assists and the Chariho High girls soccer team shut out Lincoln, 3-0, in a Division II girls soccer game Wednesday.
Denecour, a freshman, scored her first goal on a 40-yard shot over the goalkeeper's head, Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said.
In the second half, Pezzullo sent a through-ball to Denecour, who beat a defender before finding the back of the net. Later, Pezzullo's corner kick flew just out of the goalie's reach allowing Denecour to head it in.
"Bella Pezzullo had a good game distributing," Godbout said.
"And our defense did a good job of shutting down the attack, disrupting any type of transition play."
The Chargers (6-1, 5-0 Division II) finished with advantages in shots, 6-1, and corner kicks, 2-0, against the Lions (2-2-2, 2-2-1).
Chariho next hosts Middletown on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
