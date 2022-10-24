WOOD RIVER JCT. — Cumberland scored three goals in the second half and topped Chariho High, 4-2, in a Division I girls soccer game Monday night.
The game was tied 1-1 at the half, but Cumberland scored the first two goals of the second half to take a 3-1 lead. Chariho made it 3-2 with about 30 minutes remaining, but could get no closer.
"Cumberland is probably the best team. They are just so strong and so much faster," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "They play at a high, fast pace and we struggled to keep up with them in the midfield. If you didn't play one touch, you were getting hit."
Cumberland sophomore Emma Kucal, one of the top players in the state, scored a pair of goals for the Clippers.
"She scored four goals the last time we played them so we tried to limit her shots and did a good job with that," Godbout said.
Kaitlyn Rousseau and Aubrey Currier scored for the Chargers. Emily Brown had an assist.
Cumberland improved to 12-3, 12-3 Division I. Chariho next travels to North Kingstown on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
