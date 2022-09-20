WOOD RIVER JCT. — Cumberland sophomore Emma Kucal scored four goals leading the Clippers past Chariho High, 4-2, in a Division I girls soccer game Tuesday night.
Kucal was a first-team All-State selection by the state soccer coaches association and an All New England selection by the United Soccer Coaches group last season as a freshman.
"She's very good, very dynamic with the ball and very strong," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said.
Cumberland (3-0, 3-0 Division I) led 3-0 at the half. But Chariho's Emily Brown and Ryann Denecour scored in the second half. Denecour's goal with 13 minutes left in the game made it 3-2.
But Kucal scored about five minutes later to put the game out of reach.
Denecour and Charlie Edmunds had assists for Chariho. Goalie Reid DosSantos made eight saves.
Chariho (5-2, 2-2) next travels to North Kingstown on Friday for a 6 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.