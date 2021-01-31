WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High senior Spencer Shiels was named second-team All-State by the Providence Journal on Sunday.
The state soccer coaches association did not make All-State selections this season leaving the task to the Journal.
Shiels, a four-year starter for the Chargers, finished her career with 35 goals and 21 assists. Shiels had 10 goals in eight games this season.
— Keith Kimberlin
