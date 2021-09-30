WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High scored the first two goals of the second half and turned back Mount St. Charles, 3-2, in a Division II girls soccer game on Thursday.
The game was tied 1-1 at the half, but Chariho took control in the second half with the two goals.
Mount St. Charles converted a penalty kick in the final 15 minutes, but could get no closer.
"It wasn't our best game defensively in the first half," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "And we couldn't string together passes on attack. We did a better job of controlling the ball and the field in the second half."
Godbout said the Mounties had a pair of strong strikers and had four or five good scoring chances.
Ryann Denecour, Rachael Abbott and Bella Pezzullo each scored a goal for the Chargers. Tessa Azzinaro and Brooke Kanaczet had assists.
Mount St. Charles is 4-4-1, 4-4-1 Division II. Chariho (9-1, 8-0) next travels to North Providence on Monday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
