NORTH SMITHFIELD — Ashely Simmons and Addy Denecour scored a goal each as Chariho High opened the girls soccer season with a 2-0 nonleague win against North Smithfield on Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Rousseau assisted on Denecour's goal.
Chariho opens Division I play on Thursday at Smithfield at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
