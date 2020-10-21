WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High scored four goals in the first half and cruised past Narragansett, 6-0, in a nonleague girls soccer game Wednesday night.
"It was a good game where we could work on our attacking combinations and switching the field," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said.
Spencer Shiels scored twice for the Chargers. Ava DiBiasio and Brianna Denecour each scored a goal and had an assist. Eva Simmons and Emily Feisthamel contributed a goal each.
Bella Pezzullo, Brooke Kanaczet, Rachael Abbott and Gabrielle Macaruso all had assists.
Chariho finished with nine corner kicks and outshot the Mariners, 16-1.
Narragansett dropped to 1-2. Chariho (3-1-1) next hosts Prout on Saturday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
