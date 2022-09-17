STONINGTON — Ella Dachowski and Ryann Denecour each scored a goal and contributed an assist as Chariho High shut out Fitch, 5-0, to win the Piver Cup girls soccer championship on Saturday night at Palmer Field.
Chariho (5-1) led 2-0 at the half and scored three more times in the second half.
"We've been working on our defensive shape and tonight we did a good job of staying compact. Our midfield and attack have been working on attacking combinations and we did a better job with that tonight," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said.
Emily Brown, Brooke Kanaczet and Aubrey Currier also scored for the Chargers. Bri Macaruso contributed two assists.
The Piver Cup tournament start in 2017 and has been played every year since except 2020 when it was canceled due to the pandemic.
Chariho has played in the title game four times and this was its second championship.
The first title in 2017 came about a month before Chariho player Maddie Potts, who wore No. 11, died after being stricken in a game at Chariho.
"The Piver family has been so amazing to Chariho and the Potts family," Godbout said. "The Piver trophy was at every game that year and Maddie's jersey rested on it. It was at her casket at her funeral. The Piver family had 'Forever 11' engraved on a Piver Cup and gave it to the Potts family.
"This tournament is very near and dear to our hearts. We come into with so much respect for Stonington and the Piver family that we put forth our best effort in honor of Maddie and Josh."
The tournament honors Piver, who was among those killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City. Piver played soccer at Stonington where he was a goalie.
Fitch is 1-4. Chariho plays its first home game of the season on Tuesday hosting Cumberland at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
