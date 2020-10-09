WOOD RIVER JCT. — Spencer Shiels scored three times and Brooke Kanaczet contributed two goals as the Chariho High girls soccer team opened the Division II-South season with a win against Exeter West Greenwich, 7-0, Friday night.
Chariho led 4-0 at the half.
Bella Pezzullo and Ava DiBiasio also scored for the Chargers. Tessa Azzinaro finished with two assists. Eva Simmons, Emily Feisthamel and Grace Abbott had one assist each.
"We played very well. The speed of the play was good. The girls played with a lot of enthusiasm. We switched the field quickly," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said.
Chariho next hosts Cranston East on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
