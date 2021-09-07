EAST PROVIDENCE — Ryann Denecour and Tessa Azzinaro scored three goals each as Chariho High opened the girls soccer season with a lopsided Division II victory, 10-1, against Bay View on Tuesday.
Denecour, a freshman, also contributed three assists in her varsity debut. Her older sister, Brianna Denecour, finished with two goals and two assists.
"Our goal in the first half was to take control of the game early," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "In our last scrimmage, we started a little rocky. We wanted to score a goal in the first five minutes and we scored two in the first three minutes.
"The combinations between the Denecour sisters was really nice. We are really trying to work on passing combinations at a quicker rate, trying to play two-touch soccer."
Rachael Abbott and Riley Matarese each scored a goal. Grace Abbott, Ella Dachowski and Azzinaro each contributed an assist.
Chariho next plays in the Piver Cup tournament at Stonington High on Saturday, taking on Fitch at 1 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
