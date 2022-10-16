WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High scored two goals in the final 21 minutes to earn a tie with Pilgrim, 2-2, Sunday in a Division I girls soccer crossover game.
Pilgrim led 2-0, but Ryann Denecour scored with 21 minutes left and Emily Brown added the tying goal about 10 minutes later. Ella Dachowski contributed an assist for Chariho.
Chariho goal Reid DosSantos made five saves.
Pilgrim sits atop the Division I-A standings and is now 7-1-4, 6-1-4 Division I-A. Chariho is now 7-6-3, 4-5-2 Division I-B. The Chargers next host Barrington on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
