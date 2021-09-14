WOOD RIVER JCT. — Riley Mattarese scored twice and Ryann Denecour had two assists as the Chariho High girls soccer team beat Classical, 5-2, in a Division II game Tuesday night.
The game was tied 1-1 at the half.
"In the first half, we were a little messy and couldn't complete passes, a lot of gaps in the midfield. We were not moving up the field as a unit," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "In the second half, we did a better job of finding passing combinations and finishing our shots."
Ryann Denecour, Brianna Denecour and Brooke Kanaczet each scored a goal. Tessa Azzinaro and Eva Simmons each had an assist.
Classical dropped to 1-2, 1-2 Division II. Chariho (3-0, 2-0) next travels to Cranston East on Thursday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
