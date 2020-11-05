WOOD RIVER JCT. — After falling behind early in the second half, Tessa Azzinaro scored and the Chariho High girls soccer team tied Prout, 1-1, in a Division II-South game Thursday night.
Prout (4-1-2, 3-0-1 II-South) scored an own goal in the first 30 seconds of the second half to take a 1-0 lead.
But Azzinaro scored an unassisted goal about eight minutes later to tie the game.
Later in the second half, Chariho goalie Reid DosSantos made a save on a Prout breakaway to help preserve the tie.
"Prout has a very good squad. It was an even game, a lot of play in the middle of the park," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "It was a very physical game. We had a tough time finding our forwards. Tessa put two just wide of the net in the second half and another one in the first half."
Godbout said the Chariho backs played well as the Crusaders did not get a shot on goal. Chariho had five. Each team had a corner kick.
"Prout had some nice opportunities, but they were further out and went over the crossbar," Godbout said.
Chariho next travels to East Greenwich on Saturday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
