SOUTH KINGSTOWN — For the girls soccer teams at Chariho High and Prout, it was not an option to have their seasons end in a quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.
So, the two teams gathered Sunday for a friendly match at Prout. Chariho prevailed, 2-1, in double overtime with Tessa Azzinaro scoring the winning goal with about three minutes left in the second five-minute overtime period.
Spencer Shiels had the assist. An actual trophy, the Quarantine Cup, was awarded to the winning team.
A week ago, Chariho's season came to an end when a player on its team test positive for COVID-19. Prout, which had played Chariho on Nov. 5, was also forced to quarantine 12 of its varsity players.
The Crusaders carried on in the playoffs with the remainder of the varsity squad and a number of junior varsity players. They lost to West Warwick, 2-0, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. A win would have been them in the semifinals and the 12 quarantined players could have returned.
"Ending the season on a quarantine would have been heartbreaking," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "Their AD [Duane Maranda] reached out to Mike [Chariho AD Mike Shiels] and asked us if we wanted to play a friendly.
"We would have both been contenders in the playoffs. We didn't have any closure to the season and the girls have been working since June. And they've been through so much with the [coronavirus] restrictions. Both teams needed some ending to their season other than a quarantine."
Prout also conducted its Senior Day prior to Chariho's arrival at the field on Sunday.
"Both teams played unbelievable," Godbout said. "It was a competitive, physical game."
Prout scored the first goal of the game with about 10 minutes left in the contest, but Chariho tied it on a Shiels goal that was assisted by Azzinaro about 30 seconds later.
Three of the seven Chariho seniors played as the others had made other commitments when they learned they were in quarantine.
"The seniors started as freshman in 2017 and went through the loss of Maddie Potts and the aftermath," Godbout said. "It was no easy getting back to normal and getting their enthusiasm back. They showed tremendous resilience."
Potts died in September of that season after suffering a brain aneurysm during a game. The game raised $500 for the Maddie Potts Foundation.
Chariho also played a coed scrimmage on Saturday with the Chargers' boys squad. The seniors on each squad divided up the two teams evenly. That event raised $1,000 for the foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.