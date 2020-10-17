MIDDLETOWN — Chariho High and Middletown played to a 1-1 tie in a Division II girls soccer game on Saturday night.
Brianna Denecour scored the Chariho goal with an assist from Spencer Shiels. Both goals were scored in the second half.
"We definitely out possessed Middletown, but we had a tough time finding opportunities getting the ball in the net," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "Middletown is a good team."
Middletown is 0-2-1, 0-1-1 Divison II. Chariho (2-0-1, 1-0-1) next travels to Cranston West on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
