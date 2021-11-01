WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High is the top seed in the Division II girls soccer tournament and has received a bye into the quarterfinals.
Chariho (16-1-1, 15-0-1 Division II) will host No. 8 Mount St. Charles or No. 9 North Smithfield on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Chariho beat Mount St. Charles, 3-2, and North Smithfield, 4-2, during the regular season.
— Keith Kimberlin
