WOOD RIVER JCT. — Bella Pezzullo scored two goals early in the second half and Tessa Azzinaro scored three times as Chariho High pulled away from East Providence downing the Townies, 7-4, Wednesday night to earn a spot in the Division II title game on Saturday.
The two teams were tied 3-3 at the half. But about seven minutes into the second half Pezzullo scored and then added another goal a few minutes later to make it 5-3.
Riley Matarese's goal with about 27 minutes remaining gave the Chargers a commanding 6-3 lead.
The first half was back and forth, but the second half was a different matter.
"They have a very good striker up top and they like to play the ball over to the top to her. She does a good job of waiting for her teammates and that's how they attack," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "In the second half, we completely shut them down.
"In the first half, we were playing too high on defense. We had to drop our line a little bit. And we did a better job of communicating."
Ryann Denecour contributed a goal and three assists. Brooke Kanaczet, Azzinaro and Pezzullo also had assists.
Chariho finished with 15 shots, while EP had five. Chariho have five corner kicks and the Townies three.
No. 4 East Providence finished the season 13-4-2 with two of the losses coming against Chariho. No. 1 Chariho is now 19-1-1. The team's only loss was to Stonington in the Piver Cup tournament.
Chariho will play No. 3 Prout in the title game on Saturday at Cranston Stadium at 3 p.m. Prout beat Moses Brown, 1-0, in the other semifinal on Tuesday.
This is Chariho's second appearance in the title game in the last three seasons. In 2019, the Chargers lost to Moses Brown, 3-0.
— Keith Kimberlin
