WOOD RIVER JCT. — Spencer Shiels and Brianna Denecour scored two goals each as Chariho High shut out Cranston East, 7-0, in a nonleague girls soccer match Wednesday.
Chariho led 5-0 at the half.
Ava DiBiasio and Emily Feisthamel finished with a goal and an assist each. Dennecour and Bella Pezzullo each had one assist.
The Chargers (2-0) have outscored their first two opponents by a 14-0 margin.
"The game was played at a slower pace than we like. We do better with a fast-paced game," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "We worked on possession, spreading the field, distributing the ball through the middle and connecting with our attackers."
Chariho outshot Cranston East, 20-4, and had eight corner kicks. Cranston East had one corner kick. Chariho goalie Reid DosSantos made five saves.
Chariho honored Hallie Linacre, a 2017 Chariho graduate, who passed away in May, before the game.
Cranston East dropped to 1-2. Chariho next travels to Middletown on Saturday for a 6 p.m. contest.
— Keith Kimberlin
