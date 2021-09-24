WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High took control in the second half to defeat Middletown, 4-0, in a Division II girls soccer game Friday.
The Chargers led 2-0 at halftime but "dominated the second half," coach Brittney Godbout said.
"They have a good team. But once we figured out who to mark, we settled down and played our game. The best thing about today was we played as a team from start to finish."
Bella Pezzullo, Brianna and Ryann Denecour, and Emily Brown each scored goals for the Chargers (7-1, 6-0 Division II). Eva Simmons had two assists, and Riley Matarese had one.
The Chargers had a decided advantage in shots on goal, 24-4, and had six corner kicks to one for the Islanders (2-3-1, 2-3-1). Chariho goalie Reid DosSantos made one save.
Godbout noted it was the four-year anniversary of the death of Maddie Potts, a team captain who collapsed on the field and died after suffering a brain aneurysm during a game against Middletown on Sept. 24, 2017.
"We had a blue-out at the game," Godbout said. "We talked about playing with the Maddie mentality, playing 111 percent. That's how we symbolize the Maddie mentality."
Chariho next plays at Moses Brown on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
