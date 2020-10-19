CRANSTON — Chariho High suffered its first loss of the season falling to Division I Cranston West, 3-2, in a nonleague girls soccer match Monday night.
Chariho (2-1-1) tied the game 10 minutes into the second half on a goal by Brooke Kanaczet, but the Falcons took the lead for good about a minute later.
"They are usually a middle of the pack Division I team, more physical and faster. We definitely competed with their speed and our goals were nice goals against a Division I program," Godbout said.
Spencer Shiels scored Chariho's other goal and Emily Feisthamel had an assist.
Cranston West moved to 3-1 with its only loss coming against defending Division I champion South Kingstown.
Chariho next hosts Narragansett on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
