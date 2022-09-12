BARRINGTON — Emily Brown scored the game's only goal as Chariho High shut out Barrington, 1-0, in a Division I girls soccer game on Monday.
Rachael Abbott earned an assist on the goal.
"We had a free kick and Rachael put it to the 18. Emily was able to shield off her defender and headed it backwards right above the goalkeeper," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said.
Chariho (4-0, 2-0 Division I) has not allowed a goal this season outscoring its opponents 7-0. Goalie Reid DosSantos made eight saves.
"Reid has been making some incredible saves this season," Godbout said. "She is so much stronger than last year."
Godbout said Chariho alum Silvana Terranova, a former goalie for the Chargers, has been working with DosSantos.
"Reid has responded and it has been paying off in games for sure. Our defense is doing a really nice job. Barrington has a really fast striker and she split us in the first half," Godbout said. "We shut her down in the second half."
Barrington (0-1, 0-1 Division I) outshot the Chargers, 8-4. Chariho had five corner kicks and the Eagles had two.
Chariho next travels to Mt. Hope on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
