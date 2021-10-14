WOOD RIVER JCT. — Freshman Emily Brown scored a pair of goals and Chariho High shut out Prout, 3-0, in a Division II girls soccer game on Thursday.
Fellow freshman Ryann Denecour assisted on Brown's two goals.
"We changed our formation in the second half to put more pressure on top. We wanted Ryann to get possession higher up the field. She was able to find Emily twice," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said.
"Emily did a great job of running for every ball and winning every 50-50 ball. She gave 111% tonight. Prout is a very good team. This was the most competitive game we've had this season. They have two very good attackers that played striker or outside midfielder. Our defense did a good job of containing them."
Godbout said Chariho keeper Reid DosSantos, who finished with seven saves, did a good job coming off her line to control the 18-yard box.
Brianna Denecour scored Chariho's other goal with an assist from Tessa Azzinaro.
The game was scoreless at the half.
Prout dropped to 7-2, 7-2 Division II. Chariho (12-1, 11-0) next travels to Scituate on Monday for a 3:45 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
