PROVIDENCE — Tessa Azzinaro scored a pair of goals as Chariho High beat Moses Brown, 2-1, in a Division II girls soccer game Tuesday, handing the Quakers their first loss of the season.
Chariho (8-1, 7-0 Division II) led 1-0 at the half, but Moses Brown (5-1-2, 5-1-1) tied the score with about 16 minutes remaining.
Azzinaro gave Chariho the lead with about eight minutes left.
Midfielder Eva Simmons sent a ball to the corner of the field. Azzinaro was able to collect the ball and cut back to the center of the field, eluding a defender. She then scored from about 6 yards away.
"In the first half, we had more possession, but they had more scoring opportunities," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "In the second half, we had more opportunities, but it was more of a messy game."
Godbout said defenders Ashley Simmons, Tori Babineau and Rachael Abbott played well for the Chargers.
Ryann Denecour had the assist on Azzinaro's first goal. Chariho goalie Reid DosSantos made seven saves.
Chariho next hosts Mount St. Charles on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
