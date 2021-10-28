WOOD RIVER JCT. — Tessa Azzinaro tied a Chariho High school record with four goals as the Chargers defeated Wheeler School, 6-0, in a Division II girls soccer game on Thursday.
Azzinaro is the second Chariho player to tie the record this season as Riley Matarese also scored four in a win against Woonsocket on Oct. 22.
Tammy DeCesare (1991), Megan Kirby (2015) and Laryssa Comer (1997) also scored four in a game.
"Tessa was able to find space for her runs," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "We really focused on possession and getting our shape. We were able to play a lot of two-touch soccer and make runs."
Ryann Denecour scored a pair of goals and assisted on another. Brianna Denecour and Matarese also had assists.
Azzinaro has scored 16 goals this season, while Ryann Denecour has 20 goals and 15 assists.
Chariho (16-1, 15-0 Division II) led 3-0 at the half. Chariho has won 12 straight matches since losing to Stonington in the Piver Cup tournament on Sept. 18. Wheeler School dropped to 2-14-1, 2-14-1.
Chariho next travels to North Providence on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
