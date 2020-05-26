HOPKINTON —When this year's Special Olympics state summer games at the University of Rhode Island were canceled due to the pandemic, Chariho High's Abby Cole knew she had to do something for her younger sister.
Mimi Cole, a 14-year-old eighth-grader at Chariho Middle, has been a Special Olympics athlete for a number of years, and she was extremely disappointed the games were canceled.
"I like to run and be part of a team," she said. "I like doing sports and I like the torch run."
Cole runs the 100 meters and competes in the softball throw.
The three-day event, which would have started Friday, has opening and closing ceremonies, the torch run Mimi alluded to, a parade of athletes and many other fun events for athletes and their families during the weekend. More than 1,500 athletes from all over Rhode Island were expected to attend. Now, a virtual version of the games will take place the same weekend.
Abby, a junior at Chariho and the top distance runner on girls track team, decided to try to help make up for her sister's disappointment.
The Cole family is friends with another Special Olympics athlete, Matt Thayer, and the two athletes got together and had their own version of the games. They had a torch run that included the third Cole sister, 12-year-old Allison, and Abby designed and made medals for both athletes.
"I knew it was a special day of the year for [Mimi]," Cole said. "It kind of celebrates the athletes and how hard they've worked. I figured I would try to make it special."
Cole, who enjoys painting and photography, cut out metal shapes and placed them on pieces of wood. She included the Special Olympics logo and painted the medals. She tried to replicate the medals awarded to athletes at the games. Cole usually takes an art class or two at Chariho, so she has some talent for such things.
"She wore them the whole next day," Cole said.
Mimi said she appreciated the work her sister put in to create the medals.
"I love them because they are special. They made me feel happy, proud," she said.
Abby is also dealing with the cancellation of her own outdoor track season. She earned All-State honors for the second time in cross country during the fall, and won three events at the Dwyer Division meet during the indoor season.
She was hoping for a strong outdoor season.
"As a team, we were hoping to do well in some of the smaller division meets, and I wanted to go for All-State in the 3K," Cole said. "We had a lot of sickness on the team during the indoor season so we were looking forward to the outdoor season. It's kind of disappointing that we won't be able to see where we are."
Cole said she misses the time spent with her teammates and coaches. She said it's hard to train alone. Friday was usually a day that everyone brought food to practice to share. She misses that, too.
Cole was not a whiz-kid runner as a youngster. She ran cross country in middle school, but often didn't finish the races without walking.
And in her freshman year at Chariho, she didn't score in any race for the cross country team. She decided not to run outdoor track.
"I was really bad at soccer and my parents told me I had to do a sport, so I did cross country," Cole said.
But things changed the summer before her sophomore season.
"I started doing the workouts to improve my running, and I started putting in a lot more miles during the summer," Cole said.
The hard work paid off. Cole was the top runner on the team by the middle of the season, finishing 10th at the state meet to earn second-team All-State honors.
"I definitely didn't expect it," she said. "As a freshman, I didn't make any state meets, but then I was 10th as a sophomore and my time was four minutes faster."
Cole, who wants to run in college, said she has learned a few things along the way.
"I've learned a lot about honesty and integrity. If you don't put in the work then you can't expect the results. That applies to things outside of running, too," Cole said.
(0) comments
