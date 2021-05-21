WOOD RIVER JCT. — Emily St. Lawrence tied a school record with nine goals as Chariho High downed Smithfield, 19-4, in a Division II girls lacrosse game on Friday.
Mollie Dyer established the record in 2019 with nine goals in a 16-10 win against Mount St. Charles. St. Lawrence leads the Chargers in goals this season with 32.
Emma Hughes had three goals and four assists. Emily Ballard finished with three goals and three assists, and Laurel McIntosh scored twice.
Chaia Elwell had a goal and three assists, Megan Ballard contributed a goal and an assist, Ava DiBiasio and Olivia Brown had two assists each, and Emma Dyer and Bella Santos scored one goal apiece.
DiBiasio also did a good job of defending the Smithfield attack, Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said.
Chariho goalie Samantha Snyder made eight saves.
Smithfield is 0-5, 0-5 Division II. Chariho (3-2, 3-2) next travels to Bay View on Wednesday for a game at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.