WOOD RIVER JCT. — Emily St. Lawrence scored five goals, Emma Hughes had one goal and five assists, and Chariho High edged Cranston West, 13-11, in a Division II girls lacrosse game Wednesday.
Chai Elwell contributed three goals for the Chargers. Laurel McIntosh had two goals and an assist, and Bella Santos and Emily Ballard scored the remaining Chariho goals. Megan Ballard and Mia Campbell contributed an assist each.
The Chargers trailed 9-8 in the second half but scored two goals to take a lead they would never relinquish.
Chariho (1-1, 1-1 Division II) next travels to Westerly on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
