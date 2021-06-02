NEWPORT — Rogers ended Chariho High's three-game winning streak with a 17-14 Division II girls lacrosse win Wednesday.
"Rogers is very skilled and the most fundamentally sound team we've seen," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "Their goalkeeper made some huge saves. Against any other goalkeeper they would have been goals."
Emily St. Lawrence and Laurel McIntosh scored four goals each for the Chargers. McIntosh also had three assists.
Ava DiBiasio added three goals and an assist, Chaia Elwell finished with a goal and two assists, and Emma Hughes and Olivia Brown each had one goal and one assist. Emily Ballard contributed three assists.
Rogers (4-4. 4-4 Division II) won 20 of 33 draws.
Chariho (5-3, 5-3) next hosts Pilgrim on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.