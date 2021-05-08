PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth took a three-goal lead at the half and Chariho High could not overcome the deficit, losing to the Patriots, 15-13, in a Division II girls lacrosse match Saturday.
Portsmouth led 9-6 at the half in the season opener for both teams.
"The first half Portsmouth definitely dominated," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "The second half was very even."
Chariho did tie the score several times in the second half, but never took the lead.
Emily St. Lawrence scored five goals for Chariho, and Emma Hughes contributed five assists and a goal.
Chaia Elwell had three goals and an assist. Laurel McIntosh contributed two goals and two assists. Emily Ballard contributed a goal and an assist. Emma Dyer and Bella Santos each scored once, and Megan Ballard had an assist.
Chariho goalie Samantha Snyder made eight saves. Portsmouth won 18 draws.
Chariho next travels to Cranston West on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.