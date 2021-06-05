NORTH KINGSTOWN — North Kingstown remained unbeaten with a win against Chariho High, 15-6, in a Division II girls lacrosse game Saturday.
North (11-0, 11-0 Division II) moved down from Division I this season and has rarely been challenged.
Chariho (6-4, 6-4) trailed 9-4 at the half.
Laurel McIntosh finished with two goals and two assists for Chariho. Emma Dyer added two goals, Chaia Elwell and Emily St. Lawrence each scored once, Emily Ballard finished with two assists, and Emma Hughes and Olivia Brown each had one assist.
Goalie Sam Snyder came up with 17 saves.
"The last three games she has saved us quite a bit," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said of Snyder.
Chariho closes the regular season Tuesday at Lincoln in a 6 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
