NORTH KINGSTOWN — North Kingstown scored the first eight goals of the second half and pulled away from Chariho High, 21-13, in the Division II girls lacrosse semifinals on Wednesday night.
No. 3 Chariho (12-3) trailed 9-8 at the half before NK took control with the second-half outburst. The Skippers won the first nine draws of the second half on their way to a 17-9 lead.
After that, the Skippers stalled and maintained possession of the ball for the majority of the second half, Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said in an email.
Chariho freshman Kayden Jaillet finished with seven goals. She also created opportunities and attacked holes in the North defense, Godbout said.
Emily Ballard had two goals and two assists. Chaia Elwell contributed two goals and an assist. Kylie Hoffman and Taylor Lambert each scored a goal. Lauren McIntosh had an assist.
"Brie Macaruso had an excellent defensive game. She made some big interceptions, which led to some of our transition goals," Godbout said.
Godbout said Mia Campbell won a number of draws in the first half, giving the Chargers scoring opportunities. McKenzie Allen finished with eight saves.
Chariho finished the season 12-3, with two of the losses coming against North Kingstown, including one in double overtime.
"I'm very proud of this team, especially this senior class. It's the first time in program history that Chariho girls lacrosse made it to the D2 semifinals," Godbout said. "Laurel McIntosh and Kaitlin Wojcik did a wonderful job as team captains. Laurel was a key factor in running the midfield as well as the offense.
"Kaitlin and Lily D'Alfanso were instrumental in running the defense."
No. 2 North Kingstown (13-2) will take on Burrillville in the title game on Sunday at noon at Brown University.
