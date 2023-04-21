WOOD RIVER JCT. — North Kingstown scored the deciding goal in the second overtime to hand Chariho High its first loss of the season, 15-14, in a Division II girls lacrosse game on Friday.
The game was tied 14-14 after regulation. Neither team scored in the first 3-minute overtime, but NK scored with 2:14 left in the second OT to earn the win.
"This was definitely the most competitive game we’ve had all season. Both teams played hard and made some nice plays. Both goalies also made multiple game-saving saves," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said in an email.
Chariho outshot North Kingstown, 26-21.
"We just had a hard time finding the back of the net. We need to work on our shot selection and looking for the pass sooner," Godbout said.
Chaia Elwell finished with four goals for the Chargers. Her third goal was the 100th of her career and tied the game, 9-9.
Emily Ballard contributed four goals and an assist. Megan Ballard and Kayden Jaillet had two goals and an assist each. Laurel McIntosh scored twice.
Mia Campbell finished with three assists. Kyle Hoffman and Tahlia Novogroski had one assist each.
"This was our Blue-Out game, raising money to support the Maddie Potts Foundation. Both teams showed amazing Maddie mentality with their incredible work ethic, drive, perseverance, and outstanding sportsmanship," Godbout said. "Both goal keepers were awarded the Maddie Mentality Award at the end of the game."
McKenzie Allen made six saves for Chariho and Sabina Arsenis had 12 for NK.
Potts died suddenly on the Chariho soccer field during a game in 2017, her senior year.
NK is now 4-1, 4-1 Division II. Chariho (5-1, 5-1) next travels to Cranston West on April 29 at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
