WARWICK — Laurel McIntosh scored six goals and assisted on another as Chariho High remained unbeaten with a 14-2 Division II girls lacrosse win against Toll Gate on Monday.
Chariho (3-0, 3-0 Division II) led 9-0 at the half.
Chaia Elwell finished with two goals and four assists. Emily Ballard had two goals and two assists. Kayden Jaillet finished with two goals and an assist.
Megan Ballard had a goal and an assist and Kayden Fusco scored once. Kylie Hoffman contributed an assist.
Toll Gate dropped to 0-3, 0-3. Chariho next travels to Pilgrim on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.