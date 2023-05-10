WOOD RIVER JCT. — Laurel McIntosh scored five goals and McKenzie Allen made nine saves as Chariho High defeated Mt. Hope, 16-6, in a Division II girls lacrosse game on Wednesday.
Chariho (7-2, 7-2 Division II) led 9-2 at the half after neither team scored in the first nine minutes of the game.
"It took Chariho a little while to get going on the attack, but once we did, we transitioned well and did a good job finding the open cutters," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said in an email. "This was one of our best passing games, especially on the transition. There were a lot of different players getting involved on the transition and some really nice assists. McKenzie Allen had a great game in goal, making nine saves."
Chaia Elwell scored four times and had an assist. Emily Ballard contributed three goals and had two assists. Kayden Jaillet scored a pair. Lola DosSanto had a goal and an assist and Tahlia Novogrodski scored once.
Mt. Hope is 4-6, 3-5 Division II. Chariho next travels to Cumberland on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Chargers host Toll Gate on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
