WOOD RIVER JCT. — Laurel McIntosh and Chaia Elwell scored four goals each as Chariho High defeated Toll Gate, 14-1, in a Division II girls lacrosse game on Tuesday.
Elwell finished with four assists and McIntosh had one. Chariho led 12-1 at the half.
Emily Ballard scored three goals and had an assist. Kayden Jaillet contributed a goal and an assist. Kylie Hoffman and Tahlia Novogrodski each scored a goal. Taylor Lambert had an assist.
Toll Gate is 1-9, 1-9 Division II. Chariho (9-2, 9-2) next travels to Pilgrim on Friday for a 5:45 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
