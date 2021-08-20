WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High senior Emma Hughes did a little bit of everything for the girls lacrosse team this season.
Turns out, she did all of it pretty well, too — she earned first team All-Division II honors for the Chargers.
"Emma was one of our key players on the draw taking most of them. And in lacrosse, the team that wins the draw usually wins the game," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "She led the team in draws and assists. She was one of our team captains and the other girls really looked up to her."
Hughes finished the season with 22 goals and 39 assists. The 39 assists are a school record. The previous record was 26 by Sami Orciari in 2015. She also tied Orciari's school mark for assists in a game with six.
Hughes holds the record for career assists with 50, surpassing the previous record shared by Jenna Brierly (Class of 2014) and Maisie Jones (Class of 2016) of 49. Not bad, considering Hughes missed her junior season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"She also did a good job transitioning," Godbout said. "After she would win the draw, she would do a really good job of finding the cutter."
Senior Emily St. Lawrence earned second-team All-Division II.
St. Lawrence led the team in goals with 56 and was second in points with 60.
She finished her career with 104 goals, second on Chariho's all-time list behind Brierly (112). The 56 goals in a season rank fourth in program history. St. Lawrence would have very likely surpassed Brierly's career mark if she had played her junior year.
"She was a very good leader on the team," Godbout said. "She was an attacker. She was really our go-to person. She was very good at finding backdoor openings. She has very good stick skills, could shoot with either hand and could score in tight spaces."
Sophomore Laurel McIntosh earned All-Division II honorable mention recognition. McIntosh finished the season with 28 goals, second on the team, and had 21 assists.
"We put her in an attacking position and she did a very nice job in transition," Godbout said. "Her best quality was that she was aggressive in the draw circle."
Freshman Chaia Elwell was named to the Division II All-Rookie team.
Elwell was second on the team in goals with 31 and second in assists with 25.
"She had a good shot, left-handed or right-handed, and she can shoot from very far out," Godbout said.
Chariho finished 7-5, with a loss to Pilgrim in the D-II quarterfinals.
"Our season was very successful. We were third in the league in the regular season. We were a little inconsistent at times, but overall, I was very happy with the girls," Godbout said. "We have some skilled girls coming up."
Samantha Snyder, Olivia Brown, Ava DiBiasio, St. Lawrence, Hughes and Lily Moreau were named to the All-Academic team for maintaining a 3.5 or better grade point average.
