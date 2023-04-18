SMITHFIELD — Chaia Elwell scored seven goals, including the 97th of her career, as Chariho High downed Smithfield, 21-6, in a Division II girls lacrosse game on Tuesday night.
Chariho (5-0, 5-0 Division II) led 13-2 at halftime.
"Our midfielders did a great job controlling the draw," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said in an email. "The team is really coming together off the transition and finding opportunities to get to goal."
Laurel McIntosh finished with four goals and two assists and Kayden Jaillet had three goals and two assists. Megan Ballard scored three times and had an assist.
Emily Ballard contributed two goals and three assists. Mia Campbell had a goal and an assist and Kylie Hoffman had a goal.
Brie Macaruso, Tahlia Novogrodski and Elwell each contributed an assist.
McKenzie Allen made three saves in goal.
Chariho next hosts North Kingstown, which suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday against Middletown, 12-10, on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Friday's game will be the Blue-Out game, which supports the Maddie Potts Foundation.
— Keith Kimberlin
