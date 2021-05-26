EAST PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's offense once again put up a big number, but it was its defense that pleased coach Brittney Godbout in the Chargers' 21-10 Division II girls lacrosse win over Bay View on Wednesday.
Chariho, which led 14-8 at halftime, only surrendered two goals after intermission.
"We did a very nice job on defense," Godbout said. "We made it very difficult for them to get inside the 8[-yard line] and take shots. We also did a great job defending their transition. They have a very active goalie who likes to come out, and we did a good job slowing them down."
Per usual, the Chargers had no trouble scoring goals (they're averaging 18 per game).
Emily St. Lawrence scored eight, and Chaia Elwell had six, along with four assists, to lead the way. Laurel McIntosh added three goals and one assist, Emily Ballard had two goals and three assists, Emma Hughes contributed one goal and six assists, Bella Santos scored one goal, and Megan Ballard had one assist.
Goalie Sam Snyder made 16 saves.
Bay View dropped to 3-2, 3-2 Division II. Chariho (4-2, 4-2) next plays at Rogers on Monday at 11 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
