CUMBERLAND — Chaia Elwell scored five goals and had three assists and Chariho High limited Cumberland to one goal in the second half to earn a 12-10 Division II girls lacrosse win Thursday night.
Chariho (8-2, 8-2 Division II) trailed 9-7 at halftime.
"We went from having our of our best games yesterday [Wednesday] to having one of our worst halves," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "We got tired and we were not marking up in the midfield, which led to 2 vs. 1 situations down low.
"In the second half, we did a much better job transitioning and winning the draw, which we struggled with in the first half. And we settled the ball on offense."
Kayden Jaillet scored three times for Chariho and Tahlia Novogroski had two assists. Laurel McIntosh and Emily Ballard each finished with a goal and an assist.
Goalie McKenzie Allen made five saves.
Cumberland is 4-8, 4-8. Chariho next hosts Toll Gate on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
