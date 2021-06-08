LINCOLN — Emily St. Lawrence surpassed 100 career goals and Chariho High rolled past Lincoln, 16-1, in a Division II girls lacrosse game Tuesday.
St. Lawrence reached the 100-goal milestone with 18 minutes left in the first half, on an assist from Chaia Elwell.
"Our team did a good job pushing the ball up the field," Chargers coach Brittney Godbout said. "Chaia drew their defenders and passed to a cutting Emily, who caught the ball with her back to the goalie and put it into the top-left corner."
Chariho led 11-1 at halftime.
St. Lawrence finished with four goals, and has 101 for her career, second on Chariho's all-time list behind 2014 graduate Jenna Brierly, who scored 112.
Emmy Dyer added three goals, Emma Hughes had two goals and four assists, Emily Ballard and Laurel McIntosh each had two goals and one assist, and Olivia Brown scored twice against Lincoln (1-8, 1-8 Division II). Elwell finished with five assists.
Kealia Niles contributed a goal, and Ava DiBiasio had an assist.
Chariho (7-4, 7-4) next awaits pairings for the Division II tournament, which are expected to be released later this week.
— Ken Sorensen
