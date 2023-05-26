WOOD RIVER JCT. — Laurel McIntosh scored the go-ahead goal with about five minutes left and Chaia Elwell added an insurance goal in the final minute as Chariho High beat Cumberland, 15-13, in the Division II girls lacrosse quarterfinals on Friday.
No. 3 Chariho moves to the D-II semifinals at North Kingstown on Wednesday at 6 p.m. No. 2 NK beat Chariho, 15-14, in double overtime on April 21.
With the game tied at 13-13, Chariho's Brie Macaruso made a defense interception and played the ball to Kyle Hoffman in the midfield. She passed the ball to Elwell, who dodged and drew three defenders as McIntosh made a back-door cut behind the defense.
Elwell delivered the ball to McIntosh who faked the goal keeper out of position and scored to the top right corner of the goal with 4:18 left in the game.
Chariho controlled the ball for the next four minutes before Elwell scored on a free-position opportunity with 21 seconds left to give Chariho the 15-13 win.
Elwell finished with eight goals and an assist. Megan Ballard, McIntosh and Kayden Jaillet scored two goals and had an assist each. Emily Ballard contributed a goal and four assists. Kylie Hoffman and Mia Campbell each had an assist.
Chariho goalie McKenzie Allen made 11 saves.
No. 6 Cumberland finished the season 5-9, 5-9.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.