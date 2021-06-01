WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chaia Elwell scored four times and 11 Chariho High players contributed goals as the Chargers topped Johnston, 18-1, in a Division II girls lacrosse game Tuesday.
Elwell, a freshman, also had two assists. She is second on the team in goals with 23 and tied for second in assists with 14.
Laurel McIntosh added three goals and two assists, and Emma Hughes contributed two goals and four assists. Hughes leads the team in assists with 31.
Emily St. Lawrence scored twice. Emily Ballard, Megan Ballard and Brie Macaruso contributed a goal and an assist each.
Emma Dyer, Ava DiBiasio, Olivia Brown and Tahhlia Novogrodski each scored once.
Chariho led 12-1 at the half. Johnston dropped to 0-9 0-9 Division II.
Chariho (5-2, 5-2) next travels to Rogers on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
