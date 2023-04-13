WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High defeated Pilgrim, 12-2, in a Division II girls lacrosse game on Thursday.
Makenzie Allen had four saves for the Chargers. Pilgrim dropped to 1-2, 1-2 Division II.
Chariho (4-0, 4-0) next travels to Smithfield on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
