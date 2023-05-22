WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chaia Elwell scored five goals and helped Chariho High gain control of the game in the second half for a 14-9 Division II girls lacrosse win against Middletown on Monday night.
"In the second half, we completely took control of the draw and slowed the game and it was mostly Chaia taking the draws," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "Their draw control is very strong, but Chaia was very flexible with her draw."
Chariho led 7-6 at halftime, but outscored the Islanders, 7-3, in the second half.
Kayden Jaillet finished with four goals. Kyle Hoffman scored twice. Emily Ballard contributed a goal and had two assists and Laurel McIntosh had a goal and an assist.
Megan Ballard score a goal. Mia Campbell, Elwell and Tahlia Novogrodski each had an assist. Goalie McKenzie Allen made eight saves.
Middletown is 8-5, 8-5 Division II. Chariho (11-2, 11-2) will host Cumberland in the Division II tournament on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Chargers are the No. 3 seed while Cumberland is No. 6.
— Keith Kimberlin
